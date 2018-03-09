The West Wing alum Kathleen York and Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans) are set for key series-regular roles opposite Perry Mattfeld in the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films. Brooke Markham and Keston John co-star.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend, Tyson. When the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind — the guide-dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

York will play Murphy’s mother, Joy. She’s the antithesis of her name — a joyless, cynical woman who has given up hope that Murphy will ever make anything of her life. Still, when Murphy starts turning over a new leaf, Joy is cautiously optimistic — though she’s not ready to celebrate until Murphy has given her a little more proof that she has turned her life around.

Webster will portray Hank, Joy’s husband, an earnest, well-intentioned man who never loses patience with his daughter, no matter how wildly and irresponsibly she behaves. He and his wife Joy have sunk all their savings into a company that trains dogs for the blind, hoping that such a venture would give Murphy a new interest in life.

Known for her recurring role as Andrea Wyatt in The West Wing, York most recently was seen in Cinemax series Outcast opposite Patrick Fugit and Brent Spiner. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Webster recurs on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. His other TV credits include Hulu’s Chance and ABC’s Salvation, among others. He is repped by AKA and Main Title.

