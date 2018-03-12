The Walking Dead alum Austin Nichols is set for a lead role opposite Perry Mattfeld in the CW pilot In the Dark, from CBS TV Studios and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films. Brooke Markham and Keston John co-star.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury and directed by The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter, In the Dark centers on Murphy (Mattfeld), a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend, Tyson. When the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind — the guide-dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

Nichols will play Dean, a salt-of-the-earth cop, he’s called in to investigate when Murphy claims she has discovered Tyson’s dead body in an alley. He’s put on the case because he has a blind daughter, and it’s thought that he may be sensitive to Murphy’s situation. He also initially thinks that Murphy’s claim was the result of a drunken delusion. But as Murphy cleans up her act and presses the police to investigate, Dean begins to lend credence to her claims.

Nichols is known for his roles as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill and Spencer Monroe on The Walking Dead. He recently recurred on Bates Motel and Ray Donovan, among other credits. On the film side, Nichols will next be seen in the Ty Roberts-directed period drama The Iron Orchard. He’s repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.