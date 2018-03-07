The Originals co-star Yusuf Gatewood has landed one of the male leads opposite Harriet Dyer in In Between Lives, NBC’s drama pilot from writer Moira Kirland, Heyday Television — the joint venture of producer David Heyman and NBCUniversal International Studios — and Universal TV.

Written by Kirland ands directed by Charlotte Sieling, In Between Lives centers on Cassie (Dyer), a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider (Gatewood) solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.

Gatewood’s Damien Parrish is the new kid on the LAPD Homicide Squad. Damien used to be a Criminal Analyst with the FBI, and spent the last eight years in Florida.

Medium alum Kirland executive produces with Heyman and Nancy Cotton.

Gatewood co-stars as Vincent Griffith on the CW’s The Originals, which is going into its fifth and final season. He started as a guest star in the first season, becoming a series regular in Season 2. Gatewood will next be seen in Amazon/BBC Two’s Good Omens. He’s repped by APA.