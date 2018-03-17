Anne-Marie Johnson has been cast as a series regular opposite Harriet Dyer and Yusef Gatewood in In Between Lives, NBC’s drama pilot from writer Moira Kirland, Heyday Television, NBCUniversal International Studiosand Universal TV. Written by Kirland and directed by Charlotte Sieling, In Between Lives centers on Cassie (Dyer), a mysterious young woman who reluctantly uses her gift of clairvoyance to help a veteran LAPD detective and a damaged ex-FBI outsider (Gatewood) solve the most unnerving and challenging cases the city encounters. This eerie ability also opens the door for her to see and talk to the dead, who are seeking help for unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not. Johnson will play Lt. Swanstrom, the head of the LAPD homicide squad and boss of both Tom and Damien. Known for her starring roles on series including In the Heat of the Night and JAG among others, Johnson most recently recurred on Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and CBS’ NCIS: LA. She’ll next be seen as a recurring on Bravo’s Imposters. Johnson is repped by Opus Entertainment and Imperium 7 Talent Agency.

Raffi Barsoumian has joined the series regular cast of CBS’ drama pilot The Code, from CBS Television Studios and studio-based Timberman/Beverly. Written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny based on a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, The Code sees the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine. Barsoumian will play Warrant Officer Carlton Prickett. Brainy, loyal and tech savvy, Prickett is attentive and quick, the Marine equivalent of a paralegal on his way to becoming a great lawyer. Barsoumian most recently starred in indie feature The Rest of Us and appeared on Broadway opposite Liev Schreiber and Janet McTeer in Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Last season, he recurred on Shameless. Barsoumian is repped by Innovative Artists, Gartner/Green and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.