Impractical Jokers already is TruTV’s longest-running series, and now the cable net has ordered a 26-episode eighth season, The Turner-owned network also said today that Funny or Die will produce the brand’s first feature-length film, which veteran TV producer Chris Henchy will direct.

The Jokers – James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, also known as The Tenderloins – are lifelong friends and comedians who partake in hidden-camera dares and punishments. The film will tell the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four.

The renewal for Impractical Jokers, TruTV’s top-rated show, is for 26 episodes and will take the series into 2019. Season 8 will include the series’ 200th episode.