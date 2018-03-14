EXCLUSIVE: Ilene Feldman has left LBI Entertainment to start her own independent management company to be called IF Artists Management. Some of her clients joining her include Colin Farrell, Holliday Grainger, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Dave Matthews, Karl Glusman and directors Terrence Malick, Yorgos Lanthimos, Amat Escalante and Cristian Mungiu.

Feldman joined LBI in 2013 to work alongside her longtime friend Rick Yorn, and go into management. Before that she ran the boutique IFA Talent Agency where her clients included Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and Josh Hartnett.

“The experience I had working at LBI was invaluable,” she said. “I cannot thank Rick enough for giving me the opportunity to experience a side of talent management that could not be found elsewhere. I look forward to venturing out on my own and working with the most talented artists one could ever dream of.”

Before opening IFA, Feldman worked at UTA and Triad Artists. She started her career at Herb Tobias & Associates as a receptionist.