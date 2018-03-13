Veteran music agent Joel Roman has joined ICM Partners. Headquartered in the agency’s Century City offices, he will be tasked with creating crossover opportunities for its music clients in all ancillary areas including film, TV, gaming, branding and digital platforms. He also will work with clients in other divisions to identify and create music-related opportunities in music, film and TV. Roman spent the past six years at Paradigm, and before that he established the Soundtrack/Crossover department at William Morris and ran it for 21 years.

Writer-director-producer Mike Mariano has signed with APA. Best known as showrunner, executive producer and director on the Fox comedy Raising Hope, Mariano also served as writer-director on another Greg Garcia-created series, NBC’s My Name Is Earl, and as a writer on Yes, Dear and The Mike O’Malley Show. He also has written pilots for CBS, Sony, Fox, UPN, Disney Channel and Bravo. Before transitioning to television, Mariano directed and produced theater in New York City, where he earned his MFA in directing from Columbia University. He continues to be repped by Morris Yorn.