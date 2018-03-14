ICM Partners has promoted five coordinators to agents across four different departments, it said this morning. The new agents are Toni Domenech in Global Branded Entertainment, Lily Fettis in Motion Picture Production, Jess Frohman and Julia Senerth in Concerts, and Greg Jules in International Television and Media.

Domenech, who joined the GBE department in 2016, works in the conventions and appearances space and has helped expand the agency’s international convention business into South America. She will continue to report to Carol Goll, partner and head, Global Branded Entertainment.

Fettis, who reports to Motion Picture Production partners and co-heads Paul Hook and Dan Baime, joined ICM in February 2014 as an assistant, was admitted into the agent trainee program in July 2015 and to coordinator in January 2016. She worked for ICM Partners Motion Picture Production agent Lara Sackett (now a partner) at the Skouras Agency before they moved over.

Frohman joined the agency in June 2014 as an assistant to Steve Levine, joining the Agent Trainee program and promoted to coordinator in the Concerts department in October 2016. Senerth joined in 2014 as an assistant to Andrea Johnson — she entered the music industry as Johnson’s assistant at The Agency Group — and became a coordinator in 2016. Both will report to Music co-heads and partners Levine, Rob Prinz, and Mark Siegel.

Jules joined the agency in 2014 as an assistant to Michael Kagan, the partner and head of the International Television and Media division, to whom he will report. .He completed the Agent Trainee program and was promoted to coordinator in April 2016.

“These five new agents have distinguished themselves by their work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to further the career aspirations of our clients,” their department heads said in a statement. “We are proud of the hard work they put in to get to this point and look forward to them taking their careers to the next levels of success.”