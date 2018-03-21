ICM Partners and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel will lead an investor group that has acquired the Just For Laughs Group — or as they say in Montreal, “Groupe Juste pour rire.”

REX/Shutterstock

The Just For Laughs Group is a global comedy enterprise that is best known for producing the Montreal-based comedy festival appropriately called the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. In addition to the largest comedy fest, the group also produces multiple international comedy tours, television specials and annual festivals around the world.

Mandel made the announcement today alongside Chris Silbermann, Managing Director, ICM Partners, and Pierre-Marc Johnson, chairman of the board of the Just For Laughs Festival. The new owners are also in talks with prominent local Quebec players to join the investment group.

The acquisition will enable the growth of Just For Laughs. Nothing much is expected to change as the festival and its French counterpart, Festival Juste pour rire, will be run as usual with all the same leadership and personnel in place.

“I have always been a big fan of Montreal and the Just For Laughs festival,” said Mandel, a Canada native and longtime ICM client. “I have performed at JFL many times over the last 10 years, and I have nothing but love for this event. I consider it to be a cultural treasure not only for the Montreal and Quebec communities but also for Canada; and I am very excited to be part of this group of investors that will ensure the Festival’s long-term success while growing their global comedy brand.”

This year marks the 36th annual Just For Laughs Festival, which will run from July 14-28.