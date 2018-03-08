Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding and Jose Pablo Cantillo (Taken) are set as series regulars opposite Katie Holmes in Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts.

Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Harding will play Sam Gerard, a preppy and privileged co-worker of FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes). Cantillo will portray Irish Joe, an FBI field agent on Hazel’s team.

Harding is known for his role as Ezra Fitz on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars and will next be seen in feature Office Uprising. He’s repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Cantillo just wrapped the film El Chicano for producers Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Joe Carnahan, and was last a regular on Taken. He is repped by The Kohner Agency.