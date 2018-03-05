Marry Me alum Tymberlee Hill has booked a series-regular role opposite Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot I Mom So Hard from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Nader and co-written by Hensley and Smedley and directed by Don Scardino, I Mom So Hard is based on the popular web series. It focuses on two moms (Hensley and Smedley) who show how their friendship gets them through being wives and mothers. Hill will play Janice, who works at a discount superstore while she works on her law degree. She loves her customers, knows them by name and makes the job fun with her sense of humor. Hill recurred in Season 2 of TBS’ critically praised dark comedy Search Party, as well as Comedy Central’s Drunk History. She previously was a series regular on NBC’s Marry Me and Hulu’s Hotwives of Orlando and Hotwives of Las Vegas. She’s repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, TalentWorks and attorney Jeff Endlich.

Lacretta (Gotham) has booked a series-regular role opposite Charity Wakefield, Will Patton, Toby Kebbell and Jim Belushi in ABC drama pilot Salvage from writer-producer Don Todd and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Todd and directed by Uta Briesewitz, Salvage centers on ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Kebbell), who just wants to be left alone after moving back home to rural Florida. But when a local murder is linked to the sunken treasure of a lost Spanish galleon, he’s drawn into the investigation by an idealistic deputy and pitted against the powerful town patriarch, outside criminal agents and his own father. Lacretta will play Bouncy, Jimmy’s closest confidante and the owner of the local bar at the marina where Jimmy and everyone eats and drinks. Lacretta recently appeared on Fox’s Gotham and plays a major supporting role in Peter Segal’s upcoming romantic comedy Second Act, starring Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia. Lacretta is repped by Headline Talent Agency.

