The 90th annual Academy Awards will have coverage from the red carpet to the backstage area and through the ceremony itself. ABC hosts the live broadcast of the show, starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland with host Jimmy Kimmel.

For the first time, ABC will present Countdown to the Oscars Live!, a three-hour live special from the red carpet. The show revisits moments from Oscars past and features a first look inside the under-construction Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum.

Good Morning America weekend anchor and The View co-host Paula Faris and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly host the special from 1-4 PM/10 AM-1 PM Sunday on the ABC.

Faris and Connelly will be joined by editorial director of People and Entertainment Weekly Jess Cagle, actor-writer Robert Wuhl, TV and radio personality Rolonda Watts, fashion expert Joe Zee and stylist Sophie Lopez.

The broadcast also features four-time Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg’s interview with Disney oss and museum campaign chair Bob Iger discussing the Academy Museum and the 90th Oscars.

ABC also has Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet, which has exclusive coverage with access to the red carpet in the final hour leading up to the awards show. That airs at 6:30 PM/3:30 PM Sunday on ABC TV. The 90-minute special is hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey, The View co-host Sara Haines, Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith and IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger.

ABC is touting its online programming package as The Oscars: All Access, featuring red carpet highlights, exclusive footage from backstage and live look-ins to the Oscars telecast, which will stream live on the Academy’s show page on Watch, on the ABC TT Facebook page, on Oscar.com, and via ABCNews.com.

A rotating cast of hosts will be on hand to provide coverage, including actress Sofia Carson (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Descendants) and entertainment and sports commentators Chris Connelly, Ben Lyons and Adnan Virk. They are joined by actor Wesam Keesh (ABC’s upcoming legal drama For the People).

The Oscars: All Access will feature footage from more than 20 cameras strategically placed along the red carpet, backstage and in the audience, providing fans with views into the best moments of the night. This year, the Facebook community watching the live stream also can receive a digital autograph from one of their favorite stars on the red carpet.

On Facebook, fans can immerse deeper into conversation around the Oscars on the Academy’s official Facebook Group – Oscars Movie Club – throughout the night. In addition, the Academy show page on Facebook Watch will share special Oscars Insider content throughout the week.

On Instagram, @theacademy will be sharing every moment of the big day on Stories and Live. Oscar presenter and Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland will be taking over the official @instagram Instagram Stories.

Additionally, throughout the day, viewers can see exclusive video and Boomerang content from celebrities, glam squads and industry insiders by following #Oscars on Instagram.

E! will pick up its coverage at 1 PM/10 AM with the two-hour Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special, followed by its Live from the Red Carpet: 2018 Oscars, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, starting at 5 PM/2 PM.

Finally, the Oscars ceremony will be available for live streaming through ABC Go and the ABC app, with subscription-based services like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, DirecTV and Playstation Vue also streaming the Oscars through ABC. Hulu also will have the ceremony available to stream one day later.