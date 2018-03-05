No Kevin Spacey in the new season of the Netflix series House of Cards, as the first trailer for the sixth season makes abundantly clear.

Despite tonight’s focus on the Oscars and the #MeToo movement in its broadcast, Netflix has unleashed its look at the post Frank Underwood era. The show dismissed Spacey after allegations of sexual misconduct with dozens of people surfaced, making him one of the highest profile actors affected by the sexual harassment outrage of the last few months.

He was dismissed from the show and the producers vowed to continue without him, a somewhat dicey proposition given his prominent role in the show.

House of Cards stars Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Robin Wright, as well as Michael Kelly, Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Cody Fern, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.