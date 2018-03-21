The Prince of Darkness is lonely, and not even his AI personal assistant can help. But his daughter has a plan: a cruise. The Drac pack on the high seas — what could go wrong?

Here’s the first trailer for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, the latest in the frightfully successful ($831M global) franchise from Sony Pictures Animation. Adam Sandler is back as the voice of Drac, but that’s not a wooden stake attacking his heart, it’s the mysterious and alluring Captain Ericka (franchise newcomer Kathryn Hahn). But before you can scream, “Best summer vacation ever!” — beware: Turns out she has a secret, and this love boat is a monster trap.

Columbia Pictures

Leaving their lodging business behind, the fang gang’s all here again: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon and EGOTster Mel Brooks. The other Hotel Transylvania rookie in the threequel is Jim Gaffigan, who plays the Van Helsing, Erica’s not-so-great-grandfather.

Following up on the 2012 original and 2015 sequel, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation again is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, who helmed the first two. He also co-wrote the new pic with Michael McCullers. Michelle Murdocca also is back for a third go-round as producer.

Sony Pictures launch the Columbia toon on the triskaidekaphobic Friday, July 13. Slap on your deck shows, rattle your bones, and check out the trailer. Then tell us what you think.