Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon and Emily Mortimer will star in Honey In the Head, based on the German film Honig Im Kopf, directed by Til Schweiger, who is also aboard to direct the English-language remake. Nolte will play an Alzheimer’s patient-turned-widower after 50 years of marriage. Dillon will play his son, an American born husband and father living in England suffering marital woes with his wife (Mortimer). Together, they raise their daughter. As the grandfather decides to go on a final road trip to Venice with his granddaughter and his condition deteriorates, the family values are put into perspective. Me Before You scribe JoJo Moyes penned the adaptation, which will start filming in May.