Hong Chau (Downsizing), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Sydney Poitier (Chicago PD) have been cast opposite Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James in Homecoming, the half-hour drama from Universal Cable Productions, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and Anonymous Content, which has a two-season straight-to-series order at Amazon.

Based on Gimlet Media’s breakout fictional podcast, Homecoming is written by the podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and directed by Esmail. It is a psychological thriller that centers on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier (James) eager to rejoin civilian life.

Chau will play Audrey Temple, an ambitious assistant at Geist Emergent Group. Undeterred by corporate obstacles, she looks to climb the ranks. Whigham will portray Thomas Carrasco, an awkward bureaucrat investigating the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. Adhering to his sense of duty, Carrasco strays beyond his job description. White will play Shrier. He and Walter (James) were soldiers in the same unit and are now clients at the Homecoming facility. He grows skeptical about the facility and whether they’re being told the truth. Poitier will play Lydia, Colin’s (Cannavale) intelligent, savvy wife.

The Homecoming TV series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as Mr. Robot executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; the podcast’s Horowitz and Bloomberg; Alicia Van Couvering; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her production company RedOm; her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill will co-executive produce.

Chau was most recently seen starring opposite Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in director Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and will soon begin production in the upcoming Patty Hearst film, American Woman. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Whigham, known for his role as Eli Thompson on Boardwalk Empire, will next be seen in Brad Furman’s Labyrinth, Backseat opposite Amy Adams and Christian Bale, and in Damien Chazelle’s First Man. He’s repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA.

White, a breakout star of Showtime’s hit series Shameless, can next be seen as the male lead in indie feature Shotgun opposite Maika Monroe. He recently wrapped a starring role opposite Dakota Fanning in Gerardo Naranjo’s English debut Viena And The Fantomes. He’s repped by WME.

Poitier can next be seen as the co-lead in the Sony International series Carter, opposite Jerry O’Connell, and appears in the Netflix movie Clinical. She previously was a series regular on NBC’s Knight Rider and recurred on NBC’s Chicago P.D. and ABC’s Private Practice. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.