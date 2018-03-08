Girls alum Alex Karpovsky is set as a series regular opposite Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale and Stephan James in Homecoming, the half-hour drama from Universal Cable Productions, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and Anonymous Content, which has a two-season straight-to-series order at Amazon.

Based on Gimlet Media’s breakout fictional podcast, Homecoming is written by the podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and directed by Esmail. It is a psychological thriller that centers on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier (James) eager to rejoin civilian life.

Karpovsky will play Craig, who works at the Homecoming facility and helps coach the clients through various real-life scenarios using improvisation as part of their rehabilitation into civilian life. He’s often frustrated when the clients don’t take the process seriously, but he’s excited to finally put his three years of improv training to use.

The Homecoming TV series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as Mr. Robot executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; the podcast’s Horowitz and Bloomberg; Alicia Van Couvering; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her production company RedOm; her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill will co-executive produce.

Karpovsky is best known for his co-starring role as Ray in the Golden Globe-winning HBO comedy Girls. He recently wrapped feature The Front Runner alongside Hugh Jackman and J.K. Simmons for Jason Reitman. His other recent film credits include the Coen brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis and Hail, Caesar. Karpovsky is repped by WME, Underground, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.