Hollywood and the entertainment industry are remembering Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who defied a debilitating disease to inspire the world. The author of the best-selling book A Brief History of Time and subject of the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything, died Tuesday night at the age of 76.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the cast of The Big Bang Theory, George Takei, Emmy Rossum are among those sharing their condolences. You can read a sampling of their reactions below.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 14, 2018

As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. pic.twitter.com/o3V0TZrppj — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

One of the greatest minds our species has ever produced is returned to the stars. It is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a hero to so many. Stephen Hawking, let us honor your work by respecting always the importance of scientific inquiry. https://t.co/BuNaEUrcer — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

Stephen Halkins the smartest man in the world died. 3/13/18 . While the dumbest man in the world still lives. — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) March 14, 2018

“We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special,” -Stephen Hawking RIP pic.twitter.com/3dT1nKWg95 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 14, 2018

It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant. — errolmorris (@errolmorris) March 14, 2018

Just read one of the greatest minds, physicist #StephenHawking, has passed. Physical barriers could not prevent his mind and spirit from soaring beyond the stars and there was definitely no “dis” in his brilliant abilities. RIP. pic.twitter.com/QYxFuwFTlx — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

.@TheSimpsons RIP Stephen Hawking. A sense of humor as vast as the universe. pic.twitter.com/528kWRhfVR — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 14, 2018

Our world has lost a shining light. Stephen Hawking defied expectation. Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe. Courageous and unbowed by adversity, he believed deeply in the power reason. May he rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 14, 2018

goodbye stephen hawking now that the stars can finally meet you i think that they will be so proud that their atoms created someone quite as special and as brilliant as you xox pic.twitter.com/KOm8wGktkp — Chris (Simpsons artist) (@getbentsaggy) March 14, 2018