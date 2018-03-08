Half the Picture, the documentary that takes on the issue of gender equality and how it plays in Hollywood’s hiring of film and TV directors, has just been picked up by Gravitas Ventures. The company has acquired all U.S. rights to the film directed by Amy Adrion that features interviews with Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Jill Soloway and Rosanna Arquette, among many other prominent female directors.

The film will get a theatrical release in June before heading to VOD and Digital HD on July 10. See an exclusive clip here.

“Only three percent of this year’s film releases by the six major Hollywood studios are directed by women – the lowest percentage in five years,” said Laura Florence, VP Marketing and Sales at Gravitas Ventures. “Worse yet, three of those major studios have only men directing all of their 2018 releases. This issue is such a relevant and timely topic. Gravitas Ventures is excited to be release Half the Picture to continue the conversation and to hopefully enact change in our industry.”

The documentary is about the dismal number of women directors working in Hollywood, using the current U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into discriminatory hiring practices as a launchpad to talk to successful women directors about their career paths, struggles, inspiration and hopes for the future.

The film held its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the Documentary Premieres section. Next up it is an official selection at SXSW.

The film was produced by Adrion and David Harris. Josh Spector from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Ben Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.