Let the games continue. NBC has given a 13-episode Season 6 renewal to Hollywood Game Night, its summer series hosted by Jane Lynch. No word yet on a premiere date or celebrity guests.

The show features two contestants who are transported from their everyday lives into a night of fun as they step beyond the velvet rope and rub shoulders with some of their favorite stars and compete for the chance to win up to $25,000. The network said the upcoming season will feature new challenges and the return of the supersized backyard games.

Hollywood Game Night‘s summer 2017 run averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers overall in Live+7-Day, per Nielsen. That’s up 38% in the demo and 1.6 million viewers, or up 50% versus the show’s spring-summer averages for the prior year. Last summer’s Game Night ranked No. 1 in its timeslot among the Big 4 networks with each of its final five telecasts in adults 18-49.

The series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The executive producers are Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Binkow.