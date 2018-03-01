EXCLUSIVE: Mudbound and Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison and songwriter Diane Warren, both up for Oscars on Sunday, have boarded the untitled documentary being helmed by Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick about the #MeToo movement and Hollywood. Morrison, the first female ever nominated for the Cinematography Oscar for Mudbound, will be director of photography; Warren, up for Oscar Original Song with Common for Marshall‘s “Stand Up For Something,” will pen a song.

The documentary, first announced in October just after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke open a wave of sexual harassment and sexual assault revelations in Hollywood and beyond, reteams two-time Oscar nominee Dick and Ziering from The Hunting Ground, which centered on the rape culture on college campuses (and featured an Oscar-nominated song from Warren and Lady Gaga). The filmmaker pair, who also teamed on the 2013 Oscar-nominated docu The Invisible War, had been trying to get the project off the ground before the Weinstein exposés first emerged in early October.

Now their latest film, being financed by Impact Partners, is in production and eyeing a finish in time for next year’s Sundance Film Festival. Both will direct this one.

The pic will explore the lack of parity and diversity within the entertainment industry, examining a culture that has long turned a blind eye to harassment — and worse. It will also chronicle the emerging activism and coalition-building among women in Hollywood with the likes of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, and will feature a mix of verite footage of whistleblowers and activists, and interviews from the town’s most powerful women.

“I’m excited to collaborate and consult with Amy and Kirby on this powerful and socially important film,” said Morrison, who is also circling additional projects. Added Warren “As a huge fan of their work, I’m looking forward to teaming with Amy and Kirby again on another game-changing film.”

Regina Scully, Dan Cogan, Alexandra Johnes, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jennifer Siebel Newsom are producers.