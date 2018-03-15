“The only way to understand today is to see it in the context of yesterday and History is committed to scouring the past for the most gripping, fascinating stories,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President of Programming, History. “Our dynamic and diverse array of award-winning storytellers will bring the history of the past 100 years to life through the fresh voices and perspectives in these groundbreaking documentaries.”

Evel Live, meanwhile, is billed as an “unprecedented” three-hour live event premiering July 8 at 8PM ET as part of the network’s second annual week of car-themed programming. American professional motorsports icon Travis Pastrana will honor legendary daredevil Evel Knievel by attempting three of his most dangerous feats in Las Vegas, all while riding a modern day recreation inspired by the motorcycle Knievel used. He will try to break Knievel’s record jump over 50 cars, another record-breaking jump over 14 full-size buses, and will try to become the first person to successfully jump the Caesar’s Palace fountain. Pastrana will make the Caesar’s jump on a bike similar to the one Knievel used 50 years ago – an attempt that ended with a crash that nearly took his life.

“Death-defying feats have fascinated audiences for centuries and Evel was one of the most iconic daredevils in history whose drive, determination and boldness inspired America,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President of Programming, HISTORY. “Fifty years after Evel went head-to-head with danger at Caesar’s Palace, Travis will attempt to catapult his most ambitious stunts to unthinkable heights. This extraordinary live event will certainly be history in the making.”

Alongside the three epic jumps will be live interviews with Knievel and Pastrana family members, archival footage of the history behind Knievel’s many daring jumps, and expert analysis.

Evel Live is produced by Nitro Circus Media Productions. Trip Taylor and Dave Mateus are executive producers for Nitro Circus Media Productions. Zachary Behr, Sean Boyle and Mary Donahue are executive producers for History.

The initial History 100 slate, to which A+E owns all worldwide distribution rights, includes:

Meeting Gorbachev (working title) — Acclaimed director Werner Herzog meets Mikhail Gorbachev for a series of exclusive one-on-one interviews with the man who ended the cold war. Using Gorbachev’s personal archives as well as interviews with key political players from the last 30 years, this will be a deeply humanizing portrait of an enigmatic man who’s still viewed as a traitor by many Russians. “Meeting Gorbachev” is produced by Spring Films and Werner Herzog Film. Directed by Werner Herzog and André Singer. Produced by Lucki Stipetic and Svetlana Palmer. Richard Melman is the executive producer. Molly Thompson is executive producer for History. Meeting Gorbachev is a History Films production in association with A&E IndieFilms.