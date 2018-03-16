Writer/director Ari Aster has seemingly hit a home run with his directorial debut film, Hereditary, which is currently at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. After the film’s late night screening at SXSW, Aster, along with cast members, Milly Shapiro and Alex Wolff, paid a visit to Deadline’s Austin Studio.

“The film is a meditation on grief and trauma,” said Aster when describing the inspiration behind the concept.

Starring Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne, the pic centers the Graham family, which begins to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother. Even after she’s gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family. As an overwhelming terror takes over their household, their peaceful existence is ripped apart, forcing their mother to explore a darker realm in order to escape the unfortunate fate they’ve inherited.

“I wanted to make a film that worked as a family drama first before even attending to the horror elements,” he added. “The film is a family tragedy that curdles into a horror film.”

Ann Dowd also stars in the film, which will get a June 8 wide release via A24. Kevin Frakes, Lars Knudsen, and Buddy Patrick are the producers.

To view more of the conversation, check out the video above.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.