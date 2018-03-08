HBO will premiere late-night docuseries Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas on April 13, kicking of the series 10-episode rookie season.

“Maybe not the best move to announce another man getting a late-night show on International Women’s Day,” Cenac tweeted today, “but it could not be made without the hard work and creativity of a lot of talented women. That’s not a compliment — that’s a way to flatter them into working through the weekend.”

HBO

With John Oliver among the show’s producers, the series will take its place along Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver among HBO’s late-night talk/comedy programming.

Cenac, best known for his work as a writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show from 2008-12, will examine “social and cultural problems facing Americans,” says HBO, with documentary field reports from around the country, including Minneapolis, Cincinnati and rural Texas. Systemic issues and “more benign problems” will be addressed with commentary and comedy.

The series also will include in-studio commentary and audience engagement through social media.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas is executive produced by Cenac, Ezra Edelman, John Oliver, Tim Greenberg, David Martin, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and head writer Hallie Haglund. Diane Fitzgerald is co-executive producer on the show, produced for HBO by Avalon Television.

The half-hour series debuts at 11:30 PM Friday, April 13, on HBO.