HBO has set an April 6 return date for Season 6 of Vice, its Emmy-winning weekly news magazine that this season will include 35 episodes, a boost of five over last year.

The new season, says HBO, will continue the series’ commitment to under-covered global stories with exclusive reports from Iraq, Russia, the Central African Republic and China. Domestic issues covered in the new season will include gun laws, immigration, economics, education, civil rights and “America’s place in the world.”

The April 6 season premiere will follow actor Michael Kenneth Williams (Boardwalk Empire) on a personal journey to expose the root of the American mass incarceration crisis: the juvenile justice system.

Later in the season, Vice‘s Elle Reeve continues her coverage of the white supremacy movement in America, while Antonia Hylton reports on Chicago’s gang violence.

Also scheduled: Isobel Yeung looks inside the chaos and rebirth of societies across the Middle East, from Yemen and Libya to Iran and Iraq. Gianna Toboni continues coverage of civil rights and documents the ongoing threats to Rohingya refugees who remain stateless and are at risk of repatriation to Myanmar. Ben Anderson returns with stories of communities and ethnic groups displaced by violence and now fighting for a home in contested lands from Afghanistan to the Central African Republic.

Vice launched in 2013, and has covered climate change in Greenland, America’s trans youth, surveillance, and the fight against ISIS, among many other topics.

Vice is executive produced by Bill Maher, Shane Smith, Eddy Moretti and Josh Tyrangiel; executive producers, Tim Clancy and Jonah Kaplan; consulting producer, Fareed Zakaria.

Vice returns Friday, April 6 at 11 pm ET/PT on HBO.