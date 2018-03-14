HBO has released the first images from its upcoming My Brilliant Friend, the eight-episode series based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book. Production is underway in Caserta, Italy, with Saverio Costanzo directing.

Take a look at the photos below.

The series tells the story of Elena Greco, an elderly woman whose lifelong friend Raffaella Cerullo seems to have disappeared without a trace. Elena begins to write the story of their friendship, which began at school in 1950 and would continue for more than 60 years. Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, Elena’s tale attempts to capture her brilliant friend and worst enemy.

Casting for the show took place over a period of eight months, with almost 9,000 children and 500 adults from all over Campania auditioning. Newcomers Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti were chosen for the lead roles of Elena and Lila as children, with Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace in the teenage years.

My Brilliant Friend is an HBO, RAI Fiction and Timvision series, produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango in co-production with Umedia Production. Story and screenplays are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Jennifer Schuur is the executive producer, and FremantleMedia International will act as the international distributor.

