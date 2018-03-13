HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi says she is “embarrassed” for using the word “raped” to describe how she feels the broadcaster has been taken advantage over star costs for the second season of its breakout Big Little Lies.

As Deadline reported earlier, speaking at the Keshet-organized conference INTV in Jerusalem, Orsi admitted that HBO had been in a tough situation after the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-fronted limited series drama was picked up for a second season.

“From a budget standpoint going into season two of Big Little Lies without any options in place we’ve been… um… short of raped,” she said.

Rape was a major running theme in Big Little Lies, with Shailene Woodley’s character having suffered a brutal date rape.

“Obviously, I am embarrassed by my poor choice of words,” Orsi said in a statement to Deadline. “We are extremely proud of Big Little Lies and excited for the second season.”