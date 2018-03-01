Hasan Minhaj, the stand-up comic and correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, has inked a deal with Netflix for a weekly talk show to debut later this year. The streaming service has ordered 32 episodes in a deal that will make Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show.

With the deal, Minhaj will exit the Daily Show in late July. He was Jon Stewart’s last hire on the show in November 2014.

Netflix said his new show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape. Minhaj will executive produce with EP/co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper.

Last year, Netflix aired his one-hour comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.

Last month, Netflix inked a deal with The Daily Show‘s Michelle Wolf for a half-hour weekly talk show also to premiere this year. Wolf is hosting this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after Minhaj hosted last year’s Donald Trump-less edition.