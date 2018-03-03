Not even a statue of Harvey Weinstein will make an appearance near this year’s Oscars. “Casting Couch,” the golden statue created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe, has been removed from its Hollywood Boulevard location by its creators and, due to rain, won’t be re-installed in time for Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The life-size sculpture, depicting Weinstein in a bathrobe stroking an Oscar trophy while sitting on a couch, made headlines Thursday when it appeared at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, near the Hollywood Walk of Fame and just blocks from the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars will be held.

Just as quickly, it was gone. Plastic Jesus tells Deadline that his crew, keeping watch over the artwork, has removed the statue and “sadly, due to the weather, we’ve not been able to put it back up.”

Courtesy Plastic Jesus

In an Instagram post Thursday, Plastic Jesus (in the bandanna at left) wrote: “Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry. His power and influence was almost without compare.

“However, whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture.

“For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignore or worse.

“Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it’s act. The life size sculpture took 2 months to produce with Ginger taking care of the head and upper body, Initially a casting was taken from a similar sized friend and then Ginger skilfully molded the face to match Weinstein’s bloated, unshaven appearance.”

Asked tonight whether “Casting Couch” might be displayed again, Plastic Jesus responded with a one-word email message: “Sure.”

Till then: