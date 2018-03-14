EXCLUSIVE: Harry Shum Jr. and Shiloh Fernandez have signed on for key supporting roles in the Mike Gan written and directed thriller Plume, joining previously announced cast Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse, and Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

The film follows a lonely, unstable gas station attendant Melinda (Cobham-Hervey), tired of being overshadowed by her more confident, outgoing co-worker Sheila (Waterhouse). When the gas station is held at gunpoint by Billy (Hutcherson), a desperate man in need of quick cash, Melinda finds an opportunity to make a connection with the robber, regardless of who gets hurt.

Shum Jr. will play Officer Liu, a wholesome local police officer subject to the obsessive affections of Melinda. Fernandez plays Perry, Sheila’s boyfriend who finds himself unwittingly enmeshed in Melinda’s dangerous games.

Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Michael J. Rothstein and Russ Posternak are producing with Sukee Chew of Hopscotch Pictures and Ash Christian of Cranium Entertainment.

CAA reps the film’s North American distribution rights, with Film Mode Entertainment handling international.

Shum Jr., who first came to the spotlight as Mike Chang in Fox’s comedy series Glee, will appear next in Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians and John Herzfeld’s Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. Fernandez’s recent credits include Netflix’s Gypsy and Chadd Harbold’s drama Long Nights, Short Mornings.

Shum Jr. is repped by Innovative and Triniti Management. Fernandez is with UTA and Untitled Entertainment.