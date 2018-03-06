Harry J. Ufland, a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese, died of brain cancer at his home in Playa Vista. He was 81.

Born in Manhattan on March 12, 1936, Ufland was an agent-turned-producer who is best known for producing Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ starring Willem Dafoe. He also worked with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker on Mean Streets and The King of Comedy.

He became an agent at William Morris in 1958 and left in 1974 for CMA/ICM. After two years, he launched his own agency where he worked with Scorsese on Raging Bull.

Ufland kept in close company with other Scorsese collaborators including Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, who were on his client list. Others on his roster included Peter Bogdanovich, Catherine Deneuve, Charles Grodin, Jodie Foster, Martin Brest, Marcello Mastroianni, Ridley and Tony Scott, Adrian Lyne and Jonathan Kaplan.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Ufland worked on the iconic 18-minute Michael Jackson video Bad. He also formed Ufland-Roth Productions with Joe Roth where he worked with his wife Mary Jane. He served as producer of the Roth-directed Streets of Gold in 1986 as well as Not Without My Daughter in 1991.

His other credits include Crazy/Beautiful starring Kirsten Dunst and the adaptation of David Guterson’s Snow Falling on Cedars starring Ethan Hawke. In 2011, he became a Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University and in 2013 he produced romantic comedy The Big Wedding starring De Niro and Diane Keaton, which would be his last film credit.

In addition to his wife Mary Jane, he is survived by his son Tommy as well as his children John, Anne, Chris, Jenny and Jossie from a previous marriage.