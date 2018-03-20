Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to Hal, the Amy Scott documentary about iconoclast director Hal Ashby that had its world premiere in January at the Sundance Film Festival. A theatrical release later this year is planned.

Ashby, whose work especially in the 1970s included Harold & Maude, The Last Detail, Shampoo and Coming Home, is often overlooked amid the crowd of luminaries from his generation. The docu employs rare archival materials, interviews, personal letters, and audio recordings to reveal a passionate, obsessive artist who constantly clashed with Hollywood.

Christine Beebe, Brian Morrow, Jonathan Lynch and Lisa Janssen produced the pic. The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.