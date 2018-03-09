EXCLUSIVE: Who is the force with this week? After his film The Shape of Water won four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director, Guillermo del Toro’s film just passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Mexico. The Shape of Water hit $13.9 million while Star Wars did $13.6 million. Okay, so The Shape of Water isn’t going to threaten The Last Jedi’s worldwide dominance — $1.3 billion compared to Shape of Water‘s $130 million — but it is okay for del Toro to puff his chest out in the country where the filmmaker was born. Mexico is going up to 700 screens this weekend for The Shape of Water, while the film expands to 1400 screens in the U.S.