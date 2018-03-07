Denyse Tontz (The Fosters) has landed a lead role opposite Demian Bichir in ABC’s drama pilot Grand Hotel, executive produced by Eva Longoria.

Written by Brian Tanen based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Tontz will play Paloma, the beautiful, smart, eternally optimistic, and faithful daughter who has spent her life trying to impress and please her mercurial father while taking care of everyone around her and dedicating herself to learning the family business. Although she’s often the family’s responsible “rock,” she’s more than willing to speak her mind and fight for what she believes in.

Tontz, who’s also a musician, recently recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters and was seen in Syfy’s Ben Affleck/Matt Damon-produced series Incorporated. As a singer-songwriter, Tontz’s “Parachute” earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Drama Series. She’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Underground and attorney Jeff Hynick.

