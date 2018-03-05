Former The Game star Wendy Raquel Robinson and Heroes alum Shalim Ortiz have booked series regular roles on ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios. Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. Robinson will play Mrs. P, a lovable, no nonsense, staff manager at the hotel. Ortiz is Mateo, the Director of Guest Experiences at the hotel who knows every guest by name. Robinson starred on all nine seasons of The CW’s and later BET’s The Game. Recent credits include Disney Channel’s Descendants and Netflix’s Dear White People. She’s repped by Talent Works. Ortiz played Alejandro Herrera on Heroes and recurred on Ballers. He’s repped by Rothman/Andres Entertainment.

Home alum Sawyer Barth is set as a series regular in ABCs untitled single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Doyle and directed by Randall Einhorn, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades. Barth will play Frank, a snitch who is smug and overly concerned with “the rules.” Barth was previously a series regular on TNT pilot Home. He also played Charlie in indie film Super Dark Times that premiered last year at Tribeca Film Festival. He also plays a lead role in indie And Then I Go. He’s repped by CESD.