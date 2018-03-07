Tyrant alumna Anne Winters and Bryan Craig (Valor) have booked series regular roles on ABC drama pilot Grand Hotel, from Eva Longoria, Brian Tanen and ABC Studios.

Written by Tanen based on a Spanish format and directed by Ken Olin, Grand Hotel is a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering on the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Winters will play Ingrid, a beautiful hotel employee who would rather be anything else. She’s humorously candid about not liking her job (or any job, really) and spends much of her time trying to find shortcuts to a richer, easier life. Craig will portray Javi, no-filter playboy who loves to disobey his father.

Longoria and Ben Spector executive produce via UnbeliEVAble Entertainment alongside Tanen as well as Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes via Bambu Producctiones, showrunner of the original Spanish show. ABC Studios is the studio.

Winters can next be seen in season 2 of Netflix’s critically praised series 13 Reasons Why and in Universal’s Night School opposite Kevin Hart. She previously was a series regular on ABC’s Wicked City and FX’s Tyrant. Winters is repped by Gersh and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Craig currently recurs on the CW’s military drama series Valor. He recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Morgan Corinthos on ABC’s General Hospital after two previous nominations. On the film side, Craig starred in indies Ride and American Fighter. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.