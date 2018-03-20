EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Universal Pictures acquired Good Boys, a randy comedy vehicle for Jacob Tremblay — the young star of Room and Wonder — with a script by Lee Eisenberg & Gene Stupnitsky and the duo set to make its directorial debut. Universal acquired a package that came with a green light and a July production start with a budget in the $20 million range.

Tremblay has proven himself to be an adorable screen presence in his first two films. This film puts him in new terrain and takes off the halo. Good Boys is an R-rated comedy that follows four 12-year old boys who skip school to embark on a day-long adventure fraught with comedic peril. Sources who chased this said it is Stand By Me meets Superbad, and that the R rating is an intriguing way to go since technically 12 year olds would have to sneak in to see it. Pic’s produced by Point Grey principals Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, the team that showed with the sleeper hit Sausage Party that a hard R-rated Pixar-like animated comedy about fornicating supermarket food products can succeed. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane will executive produce.

Tremblay was most recently seen on-screen in Wonder and starred in the Academy Award® nominated film Room, for which he was nominated for a SAG Award and was recognized by the Broadcast Film Critics and National Board of Review. He will next be seen in The Predator and recently wrapped Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Eisenberg & Stupnitsky are making it behind the camera after a great run as writers with credits that include The Office and Bad Teacher, the raunchy comedy that starre Cameron Diaz and grossed more than $216 million in worldwide box office.

Universal’s executive vice president of production Erik Baiers and director of development Chloe Yellin will oversee for the studio. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe.

Tremblay is represented by UTA, Play Management and Jackoway Tyerman; Eisenberg & Stupnitsky are represented WME, Mosaic and Robert Offer at Sloane Offer; Point Grey is UTA and Fred Toczek and Chris Abramson at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson Abramson.