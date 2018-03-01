The trailer for God’s Not Dead: A Light In Darkness, which will be released in theaters nationwide on March 30, has just dropped. The film is the third incarnation of what became a franchise after the first movie grabbed headlines as yet another faith-based film that broke through at the box office. God’s Not Dead, made for only about $2M and then grossed over $64.6M worldwide, was a wake-up call to Hollywood who then jumped on the faith-based bandwagon.

The film, written and directed by Michael Mason, is about a pastor whose church burns to the ground and city officials refuse to allow him to rebuild. He ends up seeking help from the most unlikely person, his estranged brother who is an atheist and an attorney. The film stars John Corbett, Tatum O’Neal, producer David A.R. White, Ted McGinley. The cast that is returning from first and second movie include A.R. White, Gregory Allen Williams and Newsboys.

The film is produced by White, Elizabeth Hatcher-Travis, Alysoun Wolfe and Brittany Lefebvre and will be distributed by Pure Flix. Take a look: