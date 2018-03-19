Glynn Turman (House of Lies, Queen Sugar, How To Get Away With Murder) is set to co-star in Stephanie Turner’s directorial debut drama, Justine, which she also wrote and is starring in. It follows Lisa Wade (Turner), a single mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband. She takes a job as a caretaker to a young girl with Spina Bifida, in what turns out to be a racist household. At first an unlikely pair, the two become friends and ultimately help one another grow and change. Turman will portray Papa Don, Lisa’s father-in-law, a former Navy cook whose Marine son was recently killed in the line of duty. He has to put aside his grief in order to raise his two grandchildren, who have been neglected by their mother following her loss. Producers are Robert Luketic (Legally Blonde) and Angie Edgar along with Football Brat Productions, while Turman will serve as executive producer. Turman, who will next be seen in Paramount’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, is repped by SMS Talent. Turner is repped by Alchemy Entertainment.

Jackson Rathbone (Twilight Saga), Amanda Arcuri (Degrassi: Next Class), and Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) have been cast in the cautionary high school drama, Do Not Reply, written and directed by Daniel Woltosz and Walt Woltosz. The film follows Chelsea, a high school introvert who is abducted through a social media app and is forced to look like other girls being held captive. She desperately attempts to persuade them to escape before they all become victims in a virtual reality filmed murders. Rounding out the cast are Elise Luthman, Ashlee Füss, Ivon Millan, Courtney Henggeler, Savannah Kennick, Thom Gossom Jr., Kaitlyn Black, Curran Walters, Nikki Leigh, Christian Hutcherson, Eddie Diaz, Kue Lawrence, John Allsop, Brandon Modelo, Matthew Raymond, Erin Siu, Alexandra Fatovich, and Rodney J. Hobbs The project hails from Iron Compass Entertainment with Woltoszs producing alongside Nicholas Paul Ybarra.