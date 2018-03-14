Global Road Television (formerly IM Global Television) is readying The Dark Beneath, a serialized documentary-style drama from Guy Busick (Stan Against Evil) and R. Christopher Murphy, with Marc Munden (Utopia) attached to direct the potential pilot and executive produce. The pitch is about to be taken out, targeting cable networks and digital platforms.

Written and executive produced by Busick and Murphy, The Dark Beneath is about a documentary filmmaker whose investigation into a decades-old murder-suicide leads him into a shadowy world of conspiracy, prophecy, and the supernatural.

This is Busick and Murphy’s second project with Global Road TV. They previously worked with the company (then IM Global TV), run by Mark Stern, on Time of Death, a horror drama which received a pilot order at TNT with M. Night Shyamalan executive producing.

Based on a new idea by Busick and Murphy, The Dark Beneath is telling a story in docu style, which leaves views wondering whether it’s real or not. Munden was the producers’ top choice for the project.

The marks the first self-generated pilot script packaged by IM Global TV since its rebranding as Global Road TV last fall following Tang Media Partners Entertainment’s acquisitions of Open Road Films, IM Global and IM Global Television.

Rex/Shutterstock

Munden’s recent credits include directing and executive producing Utopia for Channel 4 and National Treasure for Channel 4 and Hulu. He is about to start production on The Secret Garden for Heyday Films and Studiocanal. Munden is repped by WME and Independent Talent Group.

Busick and Murphy’s feature film Ready or Not is set up at Fox Searchlight with Tyler Giellet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin directing. Both previously served as writers on Stan Against Evil for IFC. Busick and Murphy are repped by Paradigm.