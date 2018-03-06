As it grows its worldwide footprint Global Road Entertainment is fortifying its international operations with a string of key hires including Charlotte Van Weede as President Of International Sales, based in London. Also joining are Brad Kembel as Executive Vice President of Distribution and Operations, and Melissa Martinez as Executive Vice President of International Marketing, both of whom will be based in Los Angeles. Sarah Genazzani will join the team as Director of International Marketing based in London and reporting to Martinez.

In her new role, Van Weede, who will replace Michael Rothstein, will collaborate closely with Global Road Entertainment’s President of International Rodolphe Buet, building up the worldwide distribution network for Global Road productions and acquisitions.

She and Kembel will report to Buet. Martinez will report to Buet and Jack Pan, the Company’s President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing. Meanwhile, Tatyana Joffe, Global Road’s Executive Vice President of International Sales, has extended her contract and will report to Van Weede.

Tang Media Partners’ new indie studio Global Road Entertainment is the merger of North American distributor Open Road Films and former sales and finance firm IM Global. The new kid on the mini major block revealed a $1bn production budget at the recent EFM in Berlin. The company is already being touted as a reincarnation of Summit Entertainment in no small part because its chairman and CEO is former Summit head and Lionsgate co-chairman Rob Friedman.

Friedman recently told us that by 2020 the company expects to have 15 movies a year, about eight of which it would develop and produce internally. The international sales slate has yet to be revealed. Global Road’s US distribution pipeline for the first half of this year includes Bella Thorne romance Midnight Sun on March 23; Will Arnett family comedy Show Dogs on May 18; horror film The Silence on June 8; and sci-fi Lakeshore co-production A.X.L. produced by David Goyer in August.

Buet stated of today’s hiring news, “I am incredibly fortunate to have such talented executives join our team. With Charlotte strengthening our international sales prowess, paired with Brad, Melissa, Sarah, and Tatyana, we will drive our position in the market by bringing consistent, quality content to audiences worldwide.”

Respected international executive Van Weede previously served as Senior Vice President of Entertainment One Features from 2012 to 2016. While at eOne, she hired and trained a new international film team in London, and helped build the eOne brand through global sales and successful campaigns of over 20 award and festival driven films including spotlight, Trumbo and Eye In The Sky. Roles before eOne included Head of Sales for Protagonist Pictures and Vice President of International Sales for Summit Entertainment. Prior to joining Global Road, she consulted for the Netherlands Film Fund.

Kembel most recently served as Executive Vice President of International Distribution at Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment. During his 24-year tenure at the companies, he worked on the release strategy and international rollouts of many titles including the The Hunger Games, Twilight and Step Up franchises as well as prestige hits such as 12 Years A Slave and Memento. Martinez also joins Global Road from Lionsgate and Summit where she oversaw significant international marketing campaigns on titles including 12 Years A Slave, the Hunger Games, John Wick and La La Land.

For the past two years, Genazzani held the title of International Marketing Project Manager at Gaumont in Paris where she developed marketing campaigns for films such as The Death Of Staline and Ballerina. She began her career working at Eagle Pictures in Milan and Rome.