Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez told an audience at a SXSW panel Sunday that she plans to direct more episodes of the CW’s flagship series next year — in “our final season.” That would be Season 5 for the dramedy series, which is currently airing its fourth season.

The CW today declined comment on Rodriguez’s comment. The network is yet to make renewal decisions for next season, though Jane the Virgin is considered a safe bet to come back.

Rodriguez made the comments during an appearance at Create & Cultivate and Fossil’s Women To Watch Day event in Austin. During the keynote, she also spoke about the success of her Latino family comedy-drama series. “What is so amazing about Jane the Virgin isn’t just that Jane is a Latina, but she’s a woman,” Rodriguez said. “You can never tell us that we are not profitable. You can never tell us that people do not want to see our stories.”