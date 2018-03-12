It’s been quite a run for Ghost Stories writer/directors Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman. Bringing their horror film to South by Southwest this week, the creatives had originally conceived of Ghost Stories as a play many years ago, which was only conceived to run for six weeks, but ended up traversing the globe more than once.

“When we wrote the play of Ghost Stories, it ran on the West End in London for two years, and then it’s been seen in Moscow, Toronto, Lima, Shanghai, Sydney, Australia,” Nyman told Deadline today of the film, in which he also stars. “It’s going all over again, and then we decided to turn it into a film, and here we are.”

The film centers on arch skeptic Professor Phillip Goodman (Nyman) who embarks upon a terror-filled quest when he comes across a long-lost file describing three cases of inexplicable ‘hauntings.’

For Nyman and Dyson, changes made for the screen adaptation of the Ghost Stories had to do with the limitations and opportunities inherent to each medium. “The biggest change is that there’s one key part of the narrative that was very much about it being live and in the theater. We were aware that that would not work on film unfortunately—that key part of the narrative was the thing that everything hung on, so it meant we had to remove that and then find a way of knitting it all together again so it still felt real, ” Nyman said, sitting down with his co-director. “Initially, that felt like a really odd and almost impossible, scary task, but when we started doing it, what’s been really exciting is that the way we solved that feels like it’s the most wonderful solution. So now we have these two things whereby the play and the film, whilst they’re based on exactly the same material, feel very different in some ways. “

To view Deadline’s conversation with the Ghost Stories directors for yourself, take a look above.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.