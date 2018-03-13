Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano in Season 2 of Epix’s dark comedy series Get Shorty.

Seimetz will play Jinny, a mysterious love interest for Miles (O’Dowd) who performs a strange, new-age “crystal ceremony” and could open doors to an elite Hollywood world. The more Miles learns about her, the more he realizes she’s not the person she’s pretending to be.

Epix

In Season 2, Miles struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Romano) with whom he partnered in Season 1 agrees to wear a federal wire.

The role reunites Seimetz with O’Dowd, with whom she worked on Christopher Guest’s HBO series Family Tree.

Seimetz next will be seen in Madeleine Olnek’s Wild Nights with Emily and the upcoming My Days of Mercy opposite Ellen Page and Kate Mara. Seimetz has also directed two episodes in the second season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta Robbin’ Season on FX and also was co-showrunner for two seasons of Showtime’s The Girlfriend Experience. She’s repped by WME and One Entertainment.