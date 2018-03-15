Former Wings star Steven Weber is set for a key series regular role opposite Kylie Bunbury, along with Lisseth Chavez (The Fosters) and Dennis Oh (NCIS: New Orleans) in Get Christie Love, ABC’s reboot drama pilot from Power creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp and producers Vin Diesel, Debra Martin Chase and Shana C. Waterman.

Get Christie Love, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie and subsequent series.

The new Get Christie Love, written by Kemp and directed by Stephen Williams, is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Bunbury), an African American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Weber will play Steve, Christie’s law school teacher a decade ago, and now serves as her mentor and day-to-day confidant. He is a father-figure to Christie. Chavez will portray Val. One of the youngest team members, Val is the reality TV-obsessed tech op for Christie’s counter-intelligence field unit. Brilliant, sardonic and quick-thinking, she gets the team in anywhere and everywhere. Oh will play Sang. Not only is Sang a member of Christie’s counter-intelligence unit, he’s Christie’s lover as well. Although they appear to be a happy couple, Sang wants a real relationship while Christie is hesitant. Caring and ambitious, he wants to be the first Asian-American head of the CIA.

In addition to Bunbury, they join previously cast Khandi Alexander, Shea Buckner, Thomas Cocquerel and Camille Guaty.

Weber, known for his starring role as Brian Michael Hackett on Wings, can be seen in the recurring role of Councilman Douglas Hamilton on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. He also appears in Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why as Principal Gary Bolan and will be seen on this season of HBO’s Ballers. He’s repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Chavez known for her portrayal of Ximena on Freeforms’ The Fosters, also recurs on TNT’s Murder in the First. She’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, First Access Entertainment and SGSBC.

Oh was most recently seen on NCIS: New Orleans. His other TV credits include ABC’s The Forgotten, Melrose Place and the HBO documentary East of Main Street: Taking the Lead. He’s repped by Tom Parziale at Visionary Entertainment.