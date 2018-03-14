The official groundbreaking is underway for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will celebrate the art of visual storytelling in painting, illustration, comic art, photography, film, animation and digital art. Construction is commencing immediately and is anticipated to be completed by late 2021.

Co-Founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, along with the Museum’s Board of Directors, joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price, and a group of more than 100 civic and community leaders to break ground on the museum, to be located at Exposition Park in South Los Angeles.

Thrilled to join Mellody Hobson and George Lucas for the groundbreaking of the @LucasMuseum of Narrative Art, a $1 billion investment in our city that will inspire generations of Angelenos! pic.twitter.com/vzRYGchT2V — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 14, 2018

“The focus of the Museum is to open up people’s imaginations and inspire them to dream beyond what is considered possible,” said co-founder George Lucas. “Narrative art and storytelling stirs our emotions, shapes our aspirations as a society, and is the glue that binds us together around our common beliefs.”

Co-founder Mellody Hobson emphasized the non-profit museum’s inclusive and accessible vision. “We are excited to call Exposition Park home, surrounded by more than 100 elementary and high schools, one of the country’s leading universities, as well as three other world-class museums.”

The building is designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, boasting 300,000-square-feet of collection galleries and exhibition spaces displaying original works of art from world renowned artists, cutting-edge digital technologies, and daily film screenings in two state-of-the-art theaters. The project sits on 11 acres of what will be new parkland and gardens designed by Los Angeles-based landscape architecture firm Studio-MLA.

It will also offer educational opportunities with hands-on and digital classrooms and a free public research library for educators, scholars, and students.

“The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be an architectural wonder, a cultural treasure, and a center of storytelling and creativity at the heart of a reimagined Exposition Park,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “I thank Mellody Hobson and George Lucas for their incredible generosity and vision, which will inspire countless Angelenos and visitors from around the world.”

The official website is lucasmuseum.org.