The Australia federal court has struck out large parts of News Corp’s truth defense in Geoffrey Rush’s defamation case.

The news comes after the Oscar-winning actor filed defamation proceedings last year in Australia’s federal court, seeking damages from The Daily Telegraph which published allegations the actor behaved inappropriately towards a female cast member during a 2015 production of King Lear.

The federal court ruled in favor of Rush and ruled out New Corp’s truth defense because it lacked detail.

According to The Guardian, Justice Michael Wigney said that Nationwide News and Daily Telegraph journalist Jonathon Moran “sought to justify only a few of the defamatory imputations” but their defense we “plainly deficient.”

Wigney added that multiple questions about the specifics of the allegations were left unanswered and he called Nationwide News’ subpoena for the Sydney Theatre Company a “fishing expedition”.

In a press conference held last December, Rush said, “The Daily Telegraph has made false, pejorative and demeaning claims, splattering them with unrelenting bombast on its front pages. This has created irreparable damage to my reputation, has been extremely hurtful to my wife, my daughter and my son, and to my extended family as well as to many colleagues in the film, television and theater industry.”

After denying the allegations, Rush voluntarily stepped down as President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts and called the situation “intolerable” saying, “I must now seek vindication of my good name through the courts.”