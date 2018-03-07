EXCLUSIVE: David A. Neuman’s Blackrock Productions has acquired rights to develop and produce Ryan Holiday’s Portfolio/Penguin book Conspiracy – Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue which covers the tempestuous legal battle between pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea), Gawker Media and its founder Nick Denton, and Silicon Valley titan Peter Thiel.

Thiel secretly funded Hogan’s successful lawsuit and triumphant win against the publishing group over their publication of a sex-tape involving Hogan. The suit, which resulted in a $140 million judgment against Gawker, and Gawker’s subsequent bankruptcy, has also set legal precedent involving privacy and the media.

Holiday’s book hit bookshelves last Tuesday and the author wrote the book with access and cooperation from all players involved including Hogan, Denton, and Thiel, Hogan’s lawyer, Charles Harder, and even the mysterious ‘Mr. A,’ who orchestrated the conspiracy behind the scenes.

Neuman is looking to develop the source material either for the big screen or limited TV series. “We’re very far along in exploring both options,” said Neuman. “The talent we’re talking to will help us tip the scale one way or another.”

Neuman’s company Blackrock Productions, Inc., focuses on developing, financing and producing content for all platforms. Prior to forming Blackrock, he was President of Programming at Current TV, Chief Programming Officer at CNN, former President of Walt Disney Television and President of Programming at Channel One. He began his career as a programming executive at NBC. He is represented by Jim Jackoway of Jackoway, Tyerman.