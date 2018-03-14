Greenwich Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable, Sasha Waters Freyer’s documentary on the famed photographer that just won the Special Jury prize at SXSW after it world premiered there. A 2018 theatrical release is in the works, and the docu will have its exclusive U.S. broadcast premiere on PBS’ American Masters.

Winogrand shot hundreds of thousands of photos with his Leica camera, creating an encyclopedic portrait of America in the process. When he died suddenly at age 56 in 1984, Winogrand left behind more than 10,000 rolls of film capturing the New York of Mad Men, the early years of the women’s movement, and the glamour and alienation in Hollywood.

Freyer also produced, and Michael Kantor of American Masters Pictures executive produced with David Koh, Alice Koh and Dan Braun. The filmmakers were repped by David Koh of Submarine, who negotiated the deal with Greenwich’s Ed Arentz.