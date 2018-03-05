Crown International Pictures, producer of William Sachs’ 1980 low-budget science fantasy comedy movie Galaxina, is bringing a reimagined version of the pic to the small screen. The company has set writer/producer Mark A. Altman (The Librarians, Agent X) to develop and showrun a science fiction TV series based on the film, which starred the late Dorothy Stratten as Galaxina, a cybernetic being who holds the key to the discovery of the mysterious Blue Star crystal. Crown is going out to distributors for the project.

The original film, written and directed by Sachs, also starred Stephen Macht, Avery Schreiber and J.D. Hinton. The pic paid homage to and also parodied science fiction stalwarts Star Trek (1966), Star Wars (1977) and Alien (1979) and spoofed Western movies. It won the Audience Award at the 1983 Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film. You can check out a trailer below.

Altman and partner Steve Kriozere (NCIS, Castle) produce via their Radioactive Fishtank shingle with Crown International Pictures. Producers say the series will be a high-octane, sophisticated, sci-fi thriller with first-class production values that will reimagine the original property into a 21st century motion picture with an edgy, smart cable vibe.

“We are thrilled to be working with Crown on updating one of their most important and iconic films for today’s contemporary audiences,” says Altman, who also recently wrote and directed the romantic comedy, Can’t Have You. “It’s our hope to combine the groundbreaking sci-fi storytelling of Ron Moore’s Battlestar Galactica with the smart, uplifting optimism of classic Star Trek. Crown has a vast, untapped library of classic motion pictures that my generation grew up with and we’re delighted to be working with our friends there to share these great stories.”

Crown International Pictures Chairperson Marilyn Jacobs Tenser adds, “Galaxina is one of our Crown jewels and we could not be more excited to see it return to the screen for a new generation of fans with a contemporary, clever, new spin from these very talented creators.”

In addition to Galaxina, Altman and Kriozere have also been tapped to develop a new take on Crown’s 1983 coming-of-age indie film My Tutor.

Crown International Pictures was repped in the deal by attorney Scott E. Schwimer. Altman and Kriozere are repped by CAA and Lars Theriot at Industry Entertainment.